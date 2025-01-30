РУС ENG

Georgian Foreign Minister to visit Armenia today

Georgian Foreign Minister Maka Botchorishvili will visit Armenia today to meet with her Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan in face-to-face and expanded formats.

After the meeting, the foreign ministers of the two countries will hold a joint press conference, the Georgian Foreign Ministry said.

As part of her first official visit to Armenia, Botchorishvili is also set to participate in the Georgia-Armenia Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation, which will be co-chaired by the Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze and his Armenian counterpart Nikol Pashinyan.

