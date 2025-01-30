Dubai-Moscow flight lands safely in Astrakhan

30 Jan. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

A Pobeda Airlines plane headed from Dubai to Moscow issued a distress signal over the Caspian Sea and then made a safe landing in Astrakhan after one of the plane’s sensors raised a false alarm, the airline said.

"The airplane performing Flight DP 992 from Dubai to Moscow landed at a reserve airfield in Astrakhan on account that a sensor of one of the systems triggered a false alarm. The pilots landed the aircraft using standard procedures," the statement reads.

Earlier, a representative of a Russian aviation service said the emergency landing took place after a fire detector went off.

The plane left Dubai at 3:39 p.m. Moscow time. Arrival was scheduled for 7:46 p.m. Moscow time. There were 188 people on board, including 6 crew members.