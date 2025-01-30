Tbilisi halts participation in PACE work

30 Jan. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The parliamentary delegation of Georgia is ceasing its participation in the work of PACE after the body called for a new election in the country, Georgian Parliament Deputy Speaker Thea Tsulukiani said.

According to Tsulukiani, the body ratified the delegation’s credentials even though detractors of the country’s government didn’t want that to happen. However, the ratification came with certain conditions, one of which is to hold a new parliamentary election in the country, she said.

"Given all of the above, we, members of the Georgian parliamentary delegation, held a discussion in Strasbourg and Tbilisi, and by a common decision of the Georgian Dream team, even though our credentials have been ratified, are halting our work in the Parliamentary Assembly from today," Thea Tsulukiani said.

The lawmaker noted that Georgia remains a member of the Council of Europe.

"However, members of our parliamentary delegation will resume participation in the Parliamentary Assembly only when the unfair sentiment toward the Georgian state and people changes, blackmail ends, and all decision-makers, official and unofficial, as well as the forces behind them realize well enough that such pressure will not force Georgia and its popularly elected government to take any anti-Georgian steps," the statement reads.

The resolution, where PACE on Wednesday ratified the Georgian delegation’s credentials, demanded that the country schedule a new parliamentary election by April.