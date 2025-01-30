Preliminary results of Azerbaijan's municipal election announced

30 Jan. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan has announced preliminary results of the municipal elections held on January 29.

Chairman of the CEC Mazahir Panahov announced that 1,580,532 ballots have been counted so far.

He noted that the CEC has already posted data from all 118 district election commissions, as well as from 4,872 polling stations. A total of 413 municipalities have been fully formed so far.

Ombudsperson of Azerbaijan Sabina Aliyeva said that no violations were recorded during the municipal election.

The observation of the election was carried out at polling stations created throughout the country, and all the necessary conditions stipulated by law were available at the organized polling stations for the implementation of citizens' suffrage.

According to her, observations were also carried out at polling stations organized in the Training and Educational Center of the Azerbaijani Army and 16 penitentiary institutions.

It was also noted no cases of violation of the law, interference by any state bodies, including representatives of the executive branch and police officers, were recorded.

Head of the Information Center of the Secretariat of the Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan Farid Orujev said voter turnout amounted to 31.45%. According to him, 1,874,810 voters have cast their ballots in the municipal elections.