PACE asks Georgia to return

30 Jan. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) regrets the Georgian delegation's decision, PACE President Theodoros Rousopoulos said.

"I regret the decision of the Georgian delegation to withdraw from the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe following the Assembly’s vote tonight to ratify the delegation’s credentials, subject to conditions,” Theodoros Rousopoulos said.

Yesterday, PACE adopted a resolution calling on the Georgian government to hold "new genuinely democratic parliamentary elections". The resolution stipulated that the credentials of the Georgian delegates would be reviewed and potentially revoked if the government did not take these measures.

PACE had previously ratified the Georgian delegation's credentials, but suspended some of the members' rights due to evidence of "democratic backsliding." The new resolution applies conditions for the future ratification of Georgia's credentials.

Head of the Georgian delegation Tea Tsulukiani said the Georgian delegation has suspended participation in the assembly's activity. According to her, the PACE resolution is unacceptable to Georgia.