Kaladze condemns language of blackmail over Georgian delegation’s status

30 Jan. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Secretary General of the ruling Georgian Dream party Kakha Kaladze criticised a draft resolution by the PACE Monitoring Committee over the status of the Georgian delegation at the body, calling the “language of blackmail or ultimatums” in the document “absolutely unacceptable”.

He condemned the Committee’s approach, calling it “non-friendly” and “totally unacceptable”.

"You know our position - we do not accept blackmail or ultimatums. We seek friendship and partnership. Such actions and statements are categorically unacceptable. This is not friendship”, Kaladze said.

The Committee’s document, released on January 29, proposed granting the Georgian delegation conditional credentials.

If the draft resolution is approved, Georgian MPs will be allowed to participate in Committee work but will be denied voting rights in the plenary session. The Assembly will reconsider granting full credentials at its next session in April, contingent upon the ruling Georgian Dream party meeting several preconditions.

The conditions include holding new parliamentary elections “in the coming months” and ending alleged law enforcement violence during ongoing protesters. They also stipulate the Government resuming EU integration efforts, strengthening cooperation with the CoE and releasing “political prisoners”.