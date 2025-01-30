Ahmed al-Sharaa to serve as Syrian president

30 Jan. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The leader of Syria’s new authorities, Ahmed al-Sharaa, will assume the duties of the country’s president during the transitional period, the Military Operations Command announced on its Telegram channel.

"Ahmed al-Sharaa has assumed the office of the country’s president for the transitional period. He will serve as Syria’s president and represent the country at international forums," the statement reads.

It also announced "the dissolution of the People’s Assembly formed under the previous regime, as well as all related committees." The 2012 constitution, as well as all laws adopted under emergency conditions, are hereby annulled.

The announcement was read out by spokesman for the Military Operations Command Hassan Abdel Ghani during a meeting between the new Syrian authorities, headed by Ahmed al-Sharaa, and the leaders of military formations.