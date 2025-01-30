Iran reaffirms commitment to cooperate with IAEA

30 Jan. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran emphasizes the importance of continuing prospective and technical cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said in a telephone conversation with IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi.

He believes that Iran is genuinely keen on maintaining collaboration with the agency in line with its global commitments, and it is essential to avoid adopting counterproductive stances and strategies.

In addition, Grossi noted that the agency has a serious will for mutual understanding and cooperation with Iran. He noted that he would use his authority to consult with all parties to create favorable conditions for resolving existing issues.

The top Iranian diplomat reiterated his country’s determination to continue cooperation with the IAEA within the framework of its international obligations.