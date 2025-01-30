Passenger airliner crashes near Washington

30 Jan. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

A Bombardier passenger plane and a military helicopter have collided midair near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport near Washington, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration reported.

"A PSA Airlines Bombardier CRJ700 regional jet collided in midair with a Sikorsky H-60 helicopter while on approach to Runway 33 at Reagan Washington National Airport. PSA was operating Flight 5342 for American Airlines. It departed from Wichita, Kansas," the agency said.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said that U.S. President Donald Trump had been informed of the incident.

At least 64 people, including 60 passengers and four crew members were onboard the passenger plane, according to American Airlines.

First responders are working on site in the Potomac River. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the incident.