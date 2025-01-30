Rosatom ready to build NPP in Kazakhstan

30 Jan. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia and Kazakhstan are advancing towards joint decisions on building a nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan in the context of discussions between government delegations at talks of Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, Rosatom head Alexei Likhachev said.

"We may conclude from the context of today's discussions at the meeting of our prime ministers that we are advancing towards joint decisions," Likhachev said.

According to the Rosatom head, Kazakhstan "is professionally exploring" the construction of a nuclear power plant and interacting with several vendors.

He noted that Moscow is ready to build a nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan.