Erdogan comments on Türkiye’s strategic goals

30 Jan. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Türkiye’s strategic goals are shaped by human-centric policies,Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at a Justice and Development (AK) party group meeting in Ankara.

“As the rising star of Afro-Eurasia, Türkiye’s strategic goals make their mark on history as being human-centric,” Erdogan said.

Commenting on critical developments happening in the region, he said that from Syria to Palestine, history is being rewritten, as our destiny unfolds with our brothers in the region. Anadolu reported.