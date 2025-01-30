Russia-Kazakhstan trade turnover surpasses $23 bln

30 Jan. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Mutual trade turnover between Russia and Kazakhstan exceeded 2.6 trillion rubles ($23 bln) in 2024, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said during the Russian-Kazakh negotiations..

"Russia occupies a leading position among Kazakhstan's foreign trade partners. Trade turnover exceeded 2.6 trillion rubles or 12.7 trillion tenge," Mishustin said.

He highlighted the great work of the intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation between the two countries.

According to the Russian PM, strategic projects in industry, energy, transport, and logistics infrastructure are being successfully implemented in Kazakhstan.