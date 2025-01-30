Azerbaijani Prime Minister arrives in Almaty

30 Jan. 17:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Ali Asadov, Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan, arrived in Almaty on a working visit.

Asadov came to Kazakhstan at the invitation of his Kazakh counterpart Olzhas Bektenov.

The plane with Asadov on board landed at Almaty International Airport, where he was welcomed by Deputy Prime Minister and Head of the Government Staff of Kazakhstan Galymzhan Koishybayev and other officials.

As part of the visit, Asadov will deliver a speech at the international digital forum Digital Almaty 2025. He will also take part in a meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council as a guest.