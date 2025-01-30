Tokayev assesses relations between Moscow and Astana

30 Jan. 19:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, who is on a visit to Astana, the press service of Akorda reports.

During the meeting, Tokayev highly praised the relations between Russia and Kazakhstan, which cover almost all areas of cooperation, noting that ties between two nations continue strengthening..

According to Tokayev, Kazakhstan views Mishustin's visit to Astana as an important stage in the implementation of the agreements reached at the highest level.

He recalled that during Vladimir Putin's visit to Kazakhstan, a regional forum was successfully held in Ufa. This year, a similar event is scheduled to take place in Uralsk.

According to the president, this format of cooperation yields useful results.