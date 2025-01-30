Türkiye announces launch date for first reactor of Akkuyu NPP

30 Jan. 20:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

Türkiye's Akkuyu NPP will start operating in 2025, the country's Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said, CNN Türk reports.

"Our goal is to launch the first reactor of the Akkuyu NPP this year. We want to start producing electricity this year, even if it is in test mode",

Bayraktar said.

The Minister of Energy emphasized that the launch of the first nuclear reactor would be a historic event for Türkiye.

He added that problems with the equipment arose during construction. As a result, instead of a German company, the equipment was reordered from China, which caused delaysi n the plant's launch.