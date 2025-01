30 Jan. 21:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to the province's emergency service, a truck and a minibus collided in Alborz.

The accident took place on the Ghadir highway. As a result, two people died, while another 19 sustained various injuries and were taken to the hospital.

Seven ambulances and two helicopters arrived at the scene. Details of the road accident have not been discoled.

Let us remind you that Alborz is one of Iran's 31 provinces. It is located northwest of Tehran.