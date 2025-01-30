UFC fighter from Dagestan meets with Cristiano Ronaldo

30 Jan. 21:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian UFC fighter Sharabutdin Magomedov, known as Shara Bullet, visited the training base of the football club Al-Nassr from Saudi Arabia.

The Dagestani met with the team captain, famous football player Cristiano Ronaldo. A video from the meeting of the athletes was published on the club's page on the social network.

It is noted that Ronaldo gave Magomedov a signed jersey. In turn, Sharabutdin also gifted the Portuguese football star a jersey with his nickname and autograph.

Ronaldo also wished the Dagestani fighter luck ahead of the fight during the UFC tournament in Riyadh on February 1. Magomedov invited the player to his fight.

Sharabutdin competes in the middleweight division of the UFC. On February 1, he will enter the octagon, where he will fight Michael Page. Their fight will be the co-main event of the evening.