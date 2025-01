30 Jan. 22:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

A forest fire broke out in the Dzhubga forestry in Krasnodar Territory. Specialists have begun fighting the fire.

"Smoke was spotted in the area of ​​the settlement of Psebe from the forest side. Upon arrival, a forest fire was discovered in the Dzhubga forestry of the Olginsky district forestry",

the regional forest fire center said.

The fire has affected approximately 1 hectare. Extinguishing efforts are in progress, with additional resources being deployed to localize the fire in the forestry.