Lavrov to talk with CIS ambassadors

31 Jan. 11:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Russian Foreign Ministry, Sergey Lavrov, will hold talks with the ambassadors of the Commonwealth of Independent States on February 3, Russian Foreign Ministry press secretary Maria Zakharova said.

The official representative of the ministry emphasized that Lavrov's meeting with the ambassadors of the states would be held in the traditional format of a breakfast.

Zakharova noted that during the event, Lavrov would summarize the results of cooperation within the CIS in the past year and discuss priorities in interaction for this year.

The Russian Foreign Minister will also inform the ambassadors of the CIS countries about Moscow's approaches to key issues on the global and regional agenda.