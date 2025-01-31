Ashgabat extends flight restrictions to Moscow

31 Jan. 12:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to the press service of Turkmenistan Airlines, flight restrictions between Ashgabat and Moscow have been extended.

It is noted that all February flights have been suspended until March of this year. The company did not disclose the reasons for the decision.

Turkmenistan Airlines suspended flights at the end of 2024. The restrictions were originally set to be in effect from December 30, 2024 to January 31, 2025.

Currently, the only airline connecting Russia and Turkmenistan is S7, which has been operating daily flights since January 15.