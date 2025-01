31 Jan. 12:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Today, officials in Armenia got into a fight during a meeting of the Yerevan Council of Elders on transport tariffs.

During the discussion in the City Hall, the altercation began before escalating into a mass brawl. At the call of the city mayor Tigran Avinyan, the police arrived in the hall and managed to break up the fight. Samvel Hakobyan, an opposition member of the Mother Armenia faction, was removed from the Hall by force.

Public transport fares in Yerevan are expected to rise by 50%.