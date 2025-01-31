Repeated emissions of fuel oil detected in Anapa

31 Jan. 13:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to the press service of the Krasnodar Territory operational headquarters, repeated emissions of oil products have been recorded in several areas of Anapa's coast.

The press service noted that cleanup efforts are ongoing, with emergency response personnel cleaning the city’s coast. The operational headquarters added that repeated emissions have been found in 7 areas.

Authorities emphasized that emergency response personnel are currently sifting sand using special shovels and sieves. They are also collecting waste drops manually.