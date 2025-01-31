Pashinyan promises Baku unimpeded passage to Nakhchivan

31 Jan. 14:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Armenian side is ready to ensure unimpeded railway communication between the western part of Azerbaijan and Nakhchivan, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated.

"We are not against unimpeded communication, but "unimpeded" does not mean bypassing Armenias jurisdiction",

the Prime Minister said.

Pashinyan recalled that in the modern world, continuous efforts are made to ensure unimpeded movement in all directions. He assured that Yerevan is ready for these decisions.

In addition to this, Nikol Pashinyan did not refute the logical conclusion that Yerevan is agreeing to participate in the Zangezur Corridor. He noted that Armenia would not object to Azerbaijan naming the road from the Zangilan region to Nakhchivan the "Zangezur corridor".

"The way they (Baku) call it (the decision on railway communication) and the way we call it is a separate issue. Whatever the decision, we will use our terminology, and they will use theirs. The essence of the issue is what matters",

Pashinyan said.

He also spoke on Armenia's position, which, according to him, also takes into account the position of Azerbaijan. According to Pashinyan, Yerevan is ready to provide railway transportation from the western part of Azerbaijan to Nakhchivan and back through Armenian territory, specifically through Meghri, since the restoration of the railway in Tavush will require large investments.

"But on the same principle: from Yeraskh to Meghri through Nakhchivan",

Armenia's Prime Minister said.