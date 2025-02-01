Yerevan's exit from EAEU to cut Armenian exports by 80% - Zakharova

1 Feb. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

In case of Armenia's withdrawal from the Eurasian Economic Union, exports from the country will decrease by 80%, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said.

"Armenian products will face higher customs duties, and this will lead to a sharp drop in GDP growth rates. I, for one, believe that this is the main [consequence], as it will be a blow not just to revenue and profitability currently, but to development," Zakharova said.

According to the Russian diplomat, the export of Armenian goods will drop by 80%. Meanwhile, replacing Yerevan's trade flow with the Eurasian Economic Union states with alternative sources is impossible even in the medium term, she emphasized.

She recalled that since 2015, exports from Armenia have increased 10 times - moreover, mainly on the account of the Russian direction.

"In 2023, trade with Russia reached $ 3.4 billion. And these are not favors, not humanitarian aid from the master, but honestly earned money by Armenian producers. This is an incentive for the development of Armenia’s economy," Zakharova said

On January 9, the Armenian government approved a draft resolution on launching EU integration, and now the issue has been submitted for discussion to parliament.