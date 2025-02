1 Feb. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan confirmed he will visit the United States in February.

“The main reason for my visit to the U.S. is to participate in the 5th annual International Religious Freedom Summit and in one protocol event,” Nikol Pashinyan said.

He noted a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump is not envisioned during his upcoming visit to the U.S.