1 Feb. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

If US-backed Israel targets Iran’s nuclear facilities, it would be the biggest historical mistake, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said, when asked about the possibility of such an attack.

"I believe it would be the biggest historical mistake if the U.S. decided to do that," Abbas Araghchi said.

According to him, nuclear facilities, which are scattered across Iran, are well-protected.