Kazakh mountaineer conquers Antarctica's summit

1 Feb. 17:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Akimat of Abay region

Kazakhstani mountaineer Zhamilya Bashirova conquered the highest peak in Antarctica, Vinson Massif. Among peaks that she conquered are Elbrus, Aconcagua, Lenin Peak in Kyrgyzstan, Lobuche in Nepal and the highest peak in the world – Everest in the Himalayas.

"Her passion for mountaineering began during the pandemic, when she started to climb the mountains with experienced climber Alexey Krivoruchko, who had conquered Lenin Peak 7 times. This hobby inspired her to conquer high peaks. Later, she began to study the basics of mountaineering under the guidance of the Master of Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan, first-category mountaineering instructor Alexander Sofrygin at the Kazakhstani mountain club Q14 Mountain Club,”

- Akimat of the Abay region informed.