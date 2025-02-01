Severe geomagnetic storm hits Earth

1 Feb. 19:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Solar Astronomy Laboratory of IKI and ISTP

Today, a strong geomagnetic storm, caused by two large coronal holes on the Sun, hit the Earth. In the next 2–3 days, the storm will get stronger. It will last until the end of the week. Thus, weather-sensitive people may fill unwell.

Experts from the Solar Astronomy Laboratory of IKI RAS and ISTP SB RAS warn that today, severe geomagnetic storms caused by two large coronal holes on the Sun may hit the Earth.

"According to the forecast, the solar wind speeds at their peak in the next 2-3 days will increase almost twofold in the vicinity of the Earth, from the current 350 km / s to about 700 km / s, and the impact itself will last at least until the end of the week, with the peak expected next weekend"

- the Solar Astronomy Laboratory informed.