Number of flights from Russia to ancient Samarkand falls

1 Feb. 21:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Passenger airliners of one of the largest Russian aviation holdings, the UTair Group, will no longer fly to the ancient Uzbek Samarkand from Tyumen and Surgut. The relevant decision was made by the management of Rosaviation.

The Federal Air Transport Agency of the Russian Federation (Rosaviation) revoked permits for flights to Uzbek Samarkand, which were carried out by the Russian airline UTair from the Siberian city of Tyumen and the Khanty-Mansiysk city of Surgut.

The Russian airline with base hubs in Tyumen, Surgut and Ufa also lost permits for other international routes, including Moscow – Marrakech, St. Petersburg – Shanghai and Ufa – Tel Aviv. The reasons for this decision are not disclosed.