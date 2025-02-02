Uzbekistan national team player may move from Alania to Braga

2 Feb. 11:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to sports media reports, Vladikavkaz Alania forward Khusain Norchaev may join Portuguese football club Braga.

It is reported that the Portuguese club is interested in the young Uzbek, and all necessary paperwork is already being completed for his transfer.

It should be noted that the Uzbekistan national team player has rejoined the Ossetian team after a loan spell at Neftchi. Norchaev has 4 goals and 2 assists in the Uzbekistan championship.

Let us recall that this winter, another Uzbekistan national team player, Abdukodir Khusanov, moved from Lens to Manchester City. The transfer amount was approximately 40 million euros.