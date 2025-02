3 Feb. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani judoka Hidayat Heydarov was awarded the title of "Judoka of the Year" by the International Judo Federation.

Moreover, head coach of the national team Richard Trautman was awarded the title of "Best Coach of the Men's Team".

At the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games, judoka Hidayat Heydarov (73 kg) earned the gold medal for Azerbaijan.