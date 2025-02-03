Pashinyan to have breakfast with Trump in Washington

3 Feb. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will pay a working visit to the United States on February 3-7, his office said.

Pashinyan’s wife Anna Hakobyan is accompanying him during the visit.

As part of the visit, the PM will participate in the 5th International Religious Freedom Summit in Washington, as well as the National Prayer Breakfast.

A number of other meetings are also planned.

Earlier, the Hraparak newspaper reported that Yerevan has previously petitioned to the White House administration with a request for Pashinyan's working meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump. However, they have not received any response so far.