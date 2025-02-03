Ice Arena opens in Tbilisi

3 Feb. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze unveiled the Tbilisi Ice Arena, a new venue in the Georgian capital to host the 2025 European Youth Olympic Winter Festival in February.

"The Ice Arena was constructed in just one year - primarily for the championship, but it represents a lasting infrastructure in our city and country," Irakli Kobakhidze said.

He noted this project is of the highest quality, meets modern standards, and will contribute to the development of relevant sports.

The Arena features an ice rink measuring 60 metres by 30 metres, seating for 700 spectators, and facilities for training, choreography, recreation, medical services, and press.

The construction of the venue was funded with 29.2 mln lari from the state budget.