Baku ratifies green energy partnership deal with Astana and Tashkent

3 Feb. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Azerbaijani Parliament has ratified the agreement on strategic partnership with Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan in the field of green energy development and transfer.

The bill was passed in the first reading. The matter was discussed on February 3 at the first plenary session of the spring session of the Azerbaijani Parliament.

The agreement sets its sights on laying the groundwork for fresh strategic partnerships in the energy arena.

The main goal of the agreement is to promote the development of green energy in line with the greenhouse gas reduction targets set by the Paris Climate Agreement.

The parties will collaborate in the production, transfer, and trade of renewable energy sources, supporting the introduction of green hydrogen and green ammonia technologies.