Turkey plans to build two military bases in Syria - report

3 Feb. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkey is looking to build 2 military bases in Syria and deploy F-16 fighter jets in the near future, the Türkiye newspaper reported

According to the report, Turkey and Syria will sign a joint defense agreement, according to which Ankara will help Damascus in case of sudden threats.

In addition, Turkish forces train Syrian forces, and 50 F16 fighters are supposed to be deployed in the country.

Meanwhile, Israel is also building a base in the Syrian buffer zone.