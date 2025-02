3 Feb. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Kazakhstan's low-cost airline FlyArystan has begun ticket sales for flights on the Astana-Bishkek and Astana-Baku routes, which will be available during the summer navigation period.

Flights from Astana to Bishkek and back will begin on June 1 and continue until August 31, 2025.

They will operate twice a week - on Tuesdays and Sundays.

Flights to Baku and back will start on June 2 of this year, with a frequency of twice a week - on Mondays and Fridays.