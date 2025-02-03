Georgia recalls USAID activities amid Elon Musk's statements

3 Feb. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili said that instead of strengthening friendship between Georgia and United States, USAID committed some unfortunate blunders that have not been addressed yet.

"USAID, instead of strengthening friendship between Georgia and U.S., committed some unfortunate blunders that have not been addressed properly yet. I called on U.S. Congressional investigation into these probably deliberate blunders but to no avail," Papuashvili said.

He recalled that in the wake of 2020 Georgian elections, USAID-funded NGO ISFED spread false PVT results, conduced with NDI software, claimed that the elections had been rigged. Later, ISFED admitted the ‘mistake’/

The speaker noted that ISFED continues operations in Georgia to this day, through foreign funding, and is now claiming, again, that 2024 elections too were rigged, without releasing their PVT results. According to him, non-release happened under the USAID pressure.

Elon Musk, who is heading Donald Trump’s efforts to shrink the federal government, said they are working to shut down the foreign aid agency USAid.

“It’s beyond repair,” Musk said, adding that Trump agreed it should be shut down.