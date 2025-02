3 Feb. 19:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

On Monday, February 3, the Turkish lira reached a historic low.

In the first half of the day, the dollar exchange rate in Türkiye rose to 36.0015 lira.

Let us remind you that the American currency began to rise in Türkiye last summer. The day before, at the close of trading, the rate was at 35.6977 lira.