Iran to deploy its warships to UAE for friendly visit

3 Feb. 19:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran intends to send four warships to the UAE, according to Iranian media reports, citing the IRGC Navy Commander.

Alireza Tangsiri noted that this would be the first such naval visit to the UAE, the Tasnim agency reports.

In addition to this, the IRGC Navy commander announced plans to conduct joint military exercises with Iraq, adding that similar exercises have already been conducted with Oman.

Let us remind you that relations between Iran and the UAE deteriorated following the 2016 attack on the Saudi Arabian embassy in Tehran, leading both parties to recall their ambassadors. In 2022-2023, the UAE Ambassador resumed his duties in Iran, and the Iranian Ambassador returned to the UAE.