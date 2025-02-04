Police arrest over 30 protesters at public rally in Tbilisi

4 Feb. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian law enforcement officers detained 31 individuals during a public protest near Tbilisi Mall on Agmashenebeli Alley on February 2 against the Government's decision last year not to include EUaccession talks in its agenda until 2028.

All individuals were taken into administrative detention with charges of disobedience to police officers, the Georgian Interior Ministry said.

Some of the detainees, including Nika Melia, one of the leaders of the Coalition for Change opposition, were later released on bail.