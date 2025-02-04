Syria's interim president visits Türkiye today

4 Feb. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Syria's interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa will pay an official visit to the Turkish capital Ankara on February 4.

Upon the invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the meeting will be held at the Presidential Complex, Türkiye's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun announced.

"They will discuss the latest developments in Syria in all its dimensions and the joint steps to be taken by the two countries for economic recovery, sustainable stability, and security in Syria," Fahrettin Altun said.

The talks will also focus on the support that can be provided to Syria's new administration and the Syrian people in multilateral platforms.