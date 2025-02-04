Kazakh Defense Ministry delegation discusses cooperation with Kazakhstan

4 Feb. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Deputy Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan Agil Gurbanov and Minister of Defense of Kazakhstan, Colonel General Ruslan Zhaksylykov have held a meeting discussing the military cooperation between the two countries, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry's press service reported.

The meeting took place in Astana during the visit of a delegation led by Gurbanov to Kazakhstan.

Both sides emphasized that the military cooperation between the two countries is grounded in amicable and fraternal ties, which are deeply rooted in a shared historical heritage, AzerTAc reported.

The meeting focused on the current state and future prospects of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan in military, military-technical, and military-educational fields. Additionally, a comprehensive exchange of views took place regarding regional security issues.

Another meeting was held with Deputy Minister of Defense of Kazakhstan, Major General Shaikh-Hasan Zhazykbaev.

The sides underscored the significance of such meetings in advancing military cooperation and highlighted the positive impact of joint exercises on enhancing the professionalism of military personnel, as well as on further strengthening the capabilities of both armies.

The meetings also included detailed discussions on a number of other issues of common interest.