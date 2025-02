4 Feb. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Airbus A350 Cathay Pacific flight heading from Hong Kong to London had to put the brakes on and make an emergency landing at Heydar Aliyev Airport in Baku, the airport's press service reported.

The decision was made following request from the plane's captain due to a passenger's health deterioration at 19:08 (GMT+4).

The passenger was promptly provided with primary medical assistance and, after assessing his condition, was immediately transported to a medical facility.