4 Feb. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Intervision international musical contest will be held in Moscow and the Moscow Region in 2025, according to a decree signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Last year, Azerbaijan confirmed its participation in the musical contest.

The contest’s goal is to "develop international cultural and humanitarian cooperation," the document says.

Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko was appointed chairman of the organizing committee.

Earlier, it was reported the contest would be organized in September 2025. Around 20 countries, including all BRICS nations, have confirmed their participation.