Pashinyan expects U.S. to prioritize peace in South Caucasus

4 Feb. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenia anticipates that U.S. political elites will focus on bringing peace to the South Caucasus, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a meeting with members of the Save Armenia organization in Washington.

"If you ask which would be the most effective way of supporting Armenia from the U.S. point of view, I would say that including peace in the South Caucasus in the list of priorities for the U.S. political elite would be important," Nikol Pashinyan said.

According to the PM, Armenia is pursuing democracy. He noted Yerevan is trying to strengthen democracy and place it on an institutional basis so that it can rely on the political will of the ruling forces.