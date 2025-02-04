Kavelashvili: Georgia under threat of destruction

4 Feb. 15:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian President Mikheil Kavelashvili warned of “threats” to the country’s “stability” had “not gone away”, citing “ongoing efforts by foreign-backed anti-Georgian forces” to “sow unrest” in his first parliamentary address.

According to him, the threat will remain high until the groups promoting the interests of foreign countries in Georgia are further weakened.

Kavelashvili also credited the “Georgian people” with “preserving the nation’s stability”, saying that they had demonstrated “caution, wisdom, and patriotism” in “preventing the country’s destruction”.

The official further urged “continued vigilance” against what he described as “forces seeking to undermine Georgia’s sovereignty”.

Reflecting on the country’s October 26 general elections last year, Kavelashvili argued the results had been a “clear indication of the public’s preference for stability and traditional values”.