4 Feb. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has predicted that the world will escalate the trade war due to a difficult period for the international system.

According to the president, the geopolitical struggle is not unfolding as before. He added that the world is watching the latest debates, the tensions will escalate.

Erdoğan emphasized that Ankara is calculating the risks and taking appropriate steps, revising the roadmap and agreeing on goals in light of the new realities.