New squirrels to welcome tourists in Zheleznovodsk

Additional squirrels will be settled in the Resort Park in Zheleznovodsk, the head of the resort city Evgeny Bakulin has announced.

According to him, a larger squirrel population will benefit the park's ecosystem, as these animals help disperse seeds and contribute to pollination. In this way, the fluffy creatures contribute to biodiversity.

The mayor recalled that squirrels were settled in the Resort Park last year, and they quickly became a local attraction. At first there were 10, now another 15 squirrels will be added.