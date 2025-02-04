Russian Culture Week to be held in Iran in 2025

4 Feb. 18:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran will host the Russian Culture Week festival in 2025, Tehran's Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali told reporters. According to him, Russian diplomats have already begun preparations for the event.

"You know that Iran's Culture Week was held in Russia last year. I can say that our Russian colleagues are currently carrying out large-scale work to prepare for Russia's Culture Week in Iran. If they are interested, we can give them recommendations",

Kazem Jalali said.

He noted hat Iranian citizens have a strong interest in ties with Russia, particularly in the cultural sphere. Fortunately, more opportunities have appeared in this direction after the signing of an agreement on cultural cooperation between Tehran and Moscow.

Let us remind you that the strategic partnership agreement was signed by the presidents of Iran and Russia, Masoud Pezeshkian and Vladimir Putin, on January 17. The document covers all areas of bilateral cooperation.