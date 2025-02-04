Erdoğan to meet with German President Steinmeier

4 Feb. 19:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Ankara is preparing for the visit of German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, who will discuss the development of relations between the countries with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Erdoğan's administration announced.

It is reported that special attention will be paid to defense cooperation. The parties will also discuss issues related to the situation of the Turkish community in Germany.

Berlin and Ankara will also discuss cooperation within the EU and current regional problems.

The administration of Erdoğan has high expectation for this visit, expressing hope that the "deep and historic" relations between the two countries will receive an additional impetus for further development.